Development only goal of govt: Naveen

Describing Odisha as a model welfare state, the CM said it is reaching out to every vulnerable section, providing them economic justice, and making endeavour to bring them to the mainstream.

Published: 05th January 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | Special arrangement)

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Wednesday that development is the only objective of the state government and to achieve this goal, it is working on transformation in every field under principles of the 5T charter.

Addressing 378 young officials of the 2020 civil services batch, the chief minister said that the initiatives of the state government have resulted in a visible transformation in a number of sectors. He said the state’s success in developing a robust disaster management system, turning Odisha into a food surplus state, making the state a global hotspot of international sports, reshaping Odisha’s economy and making it attractive for investors and massive infrastructure drive have brought Odisha to a leadership position among states.

Describing Odisha as a model welfare state, the CM said it is reaching out to every vulnerable section, providing them economic justice, and making endeavours to bring them to the mainstream. “I believe that the empowerment of women can bring about the real transformation of the state,” he added.

The CM also launched the online registration of pension Adalat and the promotion Adalat. The pension and promotion adalats are functioning for a couple of years. The online registration system has been started in these adalats under the 5T charter.

