Hockey World Cup: Plans to host events in slum and non-slum areas

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has planned a host of activities and events in urban slums and non-slum areas during the Hockey World Cup (HWC) to inspire urban youth and inculcate sports culture in them. While in panchayats, where a special ‘gram sabha’ will be organised only on the inaugural day of HWC on January 11, the events in urban local bodies will be organised on the opening ceremony day, the first India match on January 13, the closing ceremony on January 29 and other dates when India matches have been scheduled.

As per the plan, public viewing arrangements will be made in each slum and the events will be organised in four municipalities, two NACs and in all wards of municipal corporations in case of non-slum areas. Parichaya centres, Mission Shakti gruha, public buildings or community centres will be preferably used for organising the events. The maximum overall ceiling of participants will be 100 per programme in slum areas and 250 for non-slum areas.

The participants in the events will be sensitised about health, hygiene, cleanliness, various government schemes and key urban initiatives. Mission Shakti groups/federations will be roped in for managing the events. An estimated `10,000 for each programme has been approved.

Principal secretary of Housing and Urban Development department G Mathi Vathanan has asked all collectors, municipal commissioners and executive officers to organise events in all slum and non-slum areas in all ULBs to facilitate youth and other local inhabitants to witness and be a part of the international tournament.

“Odisha is a proud host of World Cup hockey for the second time. This is a great opportunity to inspire the urban youth to inculcate a sense of sportsmanship and help in creating sports culture which will promote sports talents in the urban areas,” he said.

The Women and Child Development department has also planned to decorate childcare institutions with replicas of HWC mascot Olly, balloons and cut-outs of hockey legends along with proper lighting arrangements.

The opening ceremony and all matches will be telecast in all CCIs, including observation homes, women homes and working women hostels. CCIs and women’s homes will have essay writing, debate, drawing, painting and quiz competitions on the role of Odisha in the promotion of hockey.

