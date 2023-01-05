Home States Odisha

Man tried for murder of ‘alive’ wife: NHRC notice to chief secretary and DGP  

The NHRC passed the order acting on a petition filed by rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy.

Published: 05th January 2023 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) of Odisha to investigate the case of a man from Kendrapara district who faced trial for murdering his ‘alive’ wife.

Since the woman who was alleged to be killed by her husband, is alive with her children, the NHRC asked the DGP and the chief secretary to take appropriate action against the erring policemen so that these kinds of incidents do not recur in future.

The NHRC passed the order acting on a petition filed by rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy. In his petition, Tripathy stated that one Abhay Sutar of Kendrapara was falsely charged by the police for killing his wife and had to languish in jail for an offence that he never committed. The victim remained in jail for a couple of months and faced harassment for seven years in the false case due to gross negligence by the local police as well as by the state authorities.

Tripathy requested the rights panel for action against the complainant, erring police officials and compensation to Abhay. The NHRC said the allegations made in the complaint are serious in nature involving the ‘Right to Life’ with dignity and gross negligence by the state functionaries. Therefore, this case involves a grave violation of human rights of the victim.

The rights panel issued notice to the chief secretary and DGP, Odisha asking them to get the matter independently probed by the CB/CID and send a complete report in this regard within six weeks. 
In 2013, one Prahallad Moharana of Samagola village in Jagatsinghpur’s Kujang had lodged a complaint with police alleging that his daughter Itishree Moharana was murdered by her husband Abhay for dowry. Acting on the FIR, police arrested Abhay under sections 498 A, 494, 302, 304 B/34 IPC and 4 Dowry Prohibition Act. However, in February 2020, Itishree was found alive.

