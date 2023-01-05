Home States Odisha

Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission state advisory panel reconstituted

As per the regulation, the SAC is required to meet once in a quarter to discuss various  issues facing the consumers, distribution and transmission licensees and other stakeholders.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at OERC's 16th foundation day.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at OERC's 16th foundation day. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has re-constituted the state advisory committee (SAC) as per the regulation of the Electricity Act, 2003. The 22-member committee represent a cross-section of consumer groups including academia, commerce and industry, transport, agriculture, electricity, lawyers, labour unions, citizens association, women's self-help groups and non-governmental organisations.

Sources said, the chairperson of OERC will be the ex-officio chairperson and two members of the commission will the ex-officio members of the committee. The secretary of the food supplies and consumer welfare department has been appointed as an ex-officio member. The secretary of the commission is the ex-officio secretary of the SAC.

Energy secretary, managing directors of OPTCL, GRIDCO, OPGC, OHPC and CEOs of the four distribution companies are special invitees. There are two women members - Saishree Pattnaik, advocate and Abanti Behera representing women SHGs - in the committee.

The members will continue for a period of three years with effect from January 3, 2023. The terms and conditions of the members of the SAC are governed under the provisions of the Orissa Electricity Regulatory Commission (State Advisory Committee) Regulations, 2004.

As per the regulation, the SAC is required to meet once in a quarter to discuss various issues facing the consumers, distribution and transmission licensees and other stakeholders. The commission benefits by interacting with the members of the SAC, who represent almost all categories of consumers of the state.

