Home States Odisha

Odisha's Jashipur police arrest drunk son over killing father over money 

Sources said on January 2, Iswar came home in the evening in an inebriated condition and asked his father for money.

Published: 05th January 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Death-Accident-Murder-Killing

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Jashipur police in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old youth for allegedly killing his father over money and keeping his body in a locked room for two days. 
The accused was identified as Iswar Guia and his deceased father is 50-year-old Nanda Kishore Guia of Palasgodia village.

Sources said on January 2, Iswar came home in the evening in an inebriated condition and asked his father for money. When Nanda refused, he picked up a fight with him. In a fit of rage, Iswar hit his father with a spade on the head, killing him on the spot.

Fearing police action, he dragged his father’s body to a room and locked it inside. Iswar’s younger brother Mangal was not present at home during the incident. Neighbours became suspicious when Nanda suddenly went missing. They asked Iswar but the latter avoided them. Suspecting foul play, they informed the local police. On Wednesday, police reached Iswar’s house and found Nanda’s decomposed body in the room.
Jashipur IIC Panchanan Mohanty said the weapon used in the crime has been seized. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jashipur police Mayurbhanj district arrest youth killing father
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp