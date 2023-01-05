Odisha's Jashipur police arrest drunk son over killing father over money 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Jashipur police in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old youth for allegedly killing his father over money and keeping his body in a locked room for two days.

The accused was identified as Iswar Guia and his deceased father is 50-year-old Nanda Kishore Guia of Palasgodia village.

Sources said on January 2, Iswar came home in the evening in an inebriated condition and asked his father for money. When Nanda refused, he picked up a fight with him. In a fit of rage, Iswar hit his father with a spade on the head, killing him on the spot.

Fearing police action, he dragged his father’s body to a room and locked it inside. Iswar’s younger brother Mangal was not present at home during the incident. Neighbours became suspicious when Nanda suddenly went missing. They asked Iswar but the latter avoided them. Suspecting foul play, they informed the local police. On Wednesday, police reached Iswar’s house and found Nanda’s decomposed body in the room.

Jashipur IIC Panchanan Mohanty said the weapon used in the crime has been seized.

