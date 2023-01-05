Robbers’ gang busted, 7 held by Odisha's Sadar police

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Sadar police on Thursday busted a gang of robbers and arrested seven of its members including a child in conflict with the law (CCL). The accused, Sidharth Choudhury (19) of Baialish Mauza, Madan Behera (19) of Srikoruan, Lakhya Ranjan Maharana (18) of Gopalpur, Jagan Patra (30), Sipun Nayak (20) of Urali, Bholanath Nayak (19) of Kalyani Nagar and the CCL had broken into the house of one Ganeswar Sahu at Urali and looted gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 70,000 on December 27 night, said DCP Pinak Mishra.

They had also committed a burglary in the house of one Chanchala Uthan in the locality and decamped with gold ornaments and cash. During interrogation, the gang members confessed to having looted 20 pieces of walkie-talkie from a truck near Gopalpur on December 3 after intimidating the driver with a toy gun. They also confessed to having robbed cash, a gold chain and a mobile phone in a similar manner from a person under the railway over the bridge at Subhadrapur on November 16 night.

