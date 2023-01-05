Woman held for duping job aspirant of  Rs 11 lakh in  Berhampur, Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Town police on Thursday arrested a woman for duping an unemployed youth on the pretext of providing him with a job in the Indian Railways.

Police said the accused, JMS Prava (28) of Jagatsinghpur district who stays in Berhampur, had promised one Hitesh Patra of Sorada a Group C job if he pays her Rs 11 lakh. Hitesh paid an advance of Rs 7.5 lakh to Prava but when he wanted the appointment letter, she asked him to pay the rest amount.

When Hitesh reached Berhampur with the money, he could not find Prava. After enquiring about her, he met Town IIC Suresh Tripathy and narrated his ordeal. However, later on Wednesday, Prava asked Hitesh to come to Gandhinagar where she handed him an appointment letter from East Coast Railway Division, an identity card and other documents. Hitesh told Prava that he will give her the money the next day as the banks were already closed.

As suggested by the police, Hitesh reached the location where Prava asked him to meet her. As soon as she reached there, the police arrested her. SP Saravana Vivek M said, during scrutiny, the appointment letter and identity card given to Hitesh were found to be fake. Police also seized other fake documents of East Coast Railway from Prava along with a scooter, her Aadhaar card and bank passbook. Police suspect Prava’s involvement in more such cases. The SP has asked people who have been duped in a similar instance by Prava to come forward and lodge complaints with the police.

