Youth’s highly decomposed body found in Odisha's Nirmaljhar

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A highly decomposed 28-year-old man was recovered from a pond near Nirmaljhar within Khalikote police limits of Ganjam district on Thursday.

The body was identified as that of Rabindra Barik of Khandianai village. Rabindra was missing since December 30. Failing to trace him, his family had informed the police. Sources said Rabindra worked in a poultry farm near his village. He had left his workplace along with a colleague Subash Nayak on a motorcycle.

Both had liquor at Guharipata. While returning to their village, they found a police checking drive near Nirmaljhar. When police intercepted their bike and asked Subash to get down as he had consumed liquor, Rabindra climbed a boundary wall nearby and vanished.

Police took Subash and the bike to the police station and after completing formalities released him. However, no attempts were made to trace Rabindra. On the other hand, Rabindra’s family members started a search and came to know about his escape at Nirmaljhar during police checking. Rabindra’s body was found floating in a pond in front of Nirmaljhar temple.

Sub-inspector Ambika Benia along with fire personnel reached the spot and retrieved the body from the water body. However, the reason for Rabindra’s death remains unclear. The body has been sent for autopsy and an unnatural death case registered, said Khallikote IIC Jagannath Mallik.

