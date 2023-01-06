HSC Summative Assessment-2 from March 10

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Thursday announced the dates for the conduct of Summative Assessment-2 for Class-X students. Class-X Summative Assessment (SA)-2 for HSC, Madhyama and State Open School Certificate examinations will be held simultaneously from March 10 to March 17. The pattern of SA-2 will be identical to that of SA-1 which was conducted from November 23 to November 30, 2022, BSE president Ramashis Hazra told media persons here.

The examination centres and nodal centres will not change for SA-2. The date for filling up the form for SA-2 will be announced by the Board soon and the students will have the option to fill up the forms online this year.

The class X practical examinations for vocation trade will be held at students’ own schools from February 15 to February 22. The practical examinations will be conducted by external examiners appointed by the Board. Questions will be the same for the regular and ex-regular categories of students. The pattern of questions in SA-2 is available on the BSE website since November 11, 2022, BSE vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty said.

Informing that the formative assessment (FA)-3 was conducted in the third week of December 2022 at school level. FA-4 four is now continuing at schools and will be completed by the second week of February. The marks of both FA-3 and FA-4 would be uploaded by the respective mentor schools from February 15 to February 22.

“Students who failed to fill up a form for SA-1 are not eligible to fill up the same for SA-2. Similarly, candidatures of students who remain absent in SA-2 will be cancelled for this year’s High School Certificate examination even if they had appeared the SA-1,” said Mohanty.

Similarly, the Class-IX SA-2 for high school and Madhyama course will be conducted from February 20 to February 25. Evaluation of the answer sheets will be done in neutral schools between February 22 and February 28 and the results published during the last week of March. The next academic session will be from April, 2023 to March, 2024.

