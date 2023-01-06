Home States Odisha

Install CCTVs, Council of Higher Secondary Education tells higher secondary schools

The schools have been directed to put up CCTvs in their examination halls, rooms, labs and strong rooms of the EMHs by January 13 this year.

Published: 06th January 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV cameras

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has directed all higher secondary schools - which also double up as examination management hubs (EMHs) - to install CCTVs ahead of the annual HS examination-2023.The schools have been directed to put up CCTvs in their examination halls, rooms, labs and strong rooms of the EMHs by January 13 this year.

Despite a directive by the School and Mass Education department in 2018 which made CCTVs mandatory in all Plus II exam centre to check malpractice, around 461 higher secondary schools in the state do not have CCTVs in them. Such schools had been asked to install CCTV cameras of 2 megapixel in the examination hall by end of 2018 failing which the CHSE would cancel the examination centre of the college and shift it to other colleges where the CCTV cameras are installed. However, not all colleges followed the directive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Council of Higher Secondary Education examination management hubs CCTVs
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp