Install CCTVs, Council of Higher Secondary Education tells higher secondary schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has directed all higher secondary schools - which also double up as examination management hubs (EMHs) - to install CCTVs ahead of the annual HS examination-2023.The schools have been directed to put up CCTvs in their examination halls, rooms, labs and strong rooms of the EMHs by January 13 this year.

Despite a directive by the School and Mass Education department in 2018 which made CCTVs mandatory in all Plus II exam centre to check malpractice, around 461 higher secondary schools in the state do not have CCTVs in them. Such schools had been asked to install CCTV cameras of 2 megapixel in the examination hall by end of 2018 failing which the CHSE would cancel the examination centre of the college and shift it to other colleges where the CCTV cameras are installed. However, not all colleges followed the directive.

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has directed all higher secondary schools - which also double up as examination management hubs (EMHs) - to install CCTVs ahead of the annual HS examination-2023.The schools have been directed to put up CCTvs in their examination halls, rooms, labs and strong rooms of the EMHs by January 13 this year. Despite a directive by the School and Mass Education department in 2018 which made CCTVs mandatory in all Plus II exam centre to check malpractice, around 461 higher secondary schools in the state do not have CCTVs in them. Such schools had been asked to install CCTV cameras of 2 megapixel in the examination hall by end of 2018 failing which the CHSE would cancel the examination centre of the college and shift it to other colleges where the CCTV cameras are installed. However, not all colleges followed the directive.