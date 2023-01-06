SOA university collaborates with STPI and Jio for emerging tech

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: SOA University on Thursday inked a pact with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) for developing skilled manpower in management and emerging technologies through the participatory mode. STPI and SOA would work together to develop skilled manpower through a participatory mode including internships, placements, field visits, joint programs, projects and consultancy.

Various industry-oriented training and certification programmes for individual, corporate and industry professionals at the national and international levels in technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) would be provided to enhance the start-up ecosystem in Odisha.

The university also collaborated with Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) for establishing a 5G experience lab and exploring other opportunities including building new technologies such as optical communication and 6G. As per the agreement with JPL, the company and/or its affiliates and group companies would work with SOA to meet the growing requirement of research and training in the latest 5G standard - 5G Standalone (SA) and optical fibre networks.

The partner company will also work on the development of new services and use cases on the 5G platform, optical fibre communication as well as other associated technology domains such as Beyond 5G (B5G). JPL would also establish ‘Jio standalone technology test lab’ and work with developers of the university for sharing necessary technical information which might be necessary to execute the projects.

It will also set up a 5G test bed at the university, which would help execute the project by providing the necessary infrastructure for setting up the lab and facilitating the training and developmental activities.

STPI director general Arvind Kumar, SOA pro-vice-chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, director Prof Manas Kumar Mallick and JPL president Ravi P Gandhi signed the MoUs in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

