Villagers seek security for meet on Maliparbat mining

They also sought permission to attend the meeting  dressed in their traditional costumes.

Published: 06th January 2023

Women members of Maliparbat Surakhya Samiti.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Members of Maliparbat Surakhya Samiti of Semiliguda block in Koraput district have sought security during a public hearing on environmental clearance for bauxite mining by Hindalco, scheduled to be held on January  7.

Members of the samiti met Koraput collector Md Abdaal Akhatar on Thursday at Koraput and expressed their willingness to attend the public hearing at Kankadambo village provided they are ensured security anticipating disturbance by pro-bauxite mining group at the venue. They also sought permission to attend the meeting dressed in their traditional costumes.

Akhtar assured the members of adequate security at the venue. However, he denied the participants to use music and banners at the meeting venue and advised them to maintain peace during the hearing. Sources said the Koraput administration and Odisha State Pollution Control Board will seek opinion of locals on bauxite mining in the area. As per the instructions of Orissa High Court, the district judge of Jeypore and secretary of the district legal services authority will attend the meeting as observers while the collector will preside.

In November 2021, ugly scenes were witnessed during a public hearing. Hindalco was given environment clearance for bauxite mining on Maliparbat in Semiliguda block over an area of 268.1 hectares in 2006 by the government. The clearance had expired in 2011.

