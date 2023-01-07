106 grown trees axed and stolen from school campus in Odisha village

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Unidentified miscreants have felled and made away with over 100 full-grown trees from the campus of a high school in Nabarangpur’s Tenthlikhundi block during the Christmas holidays. An FIR in this regard was lodged in Nabarangpur police station on Friday. The illegal felling of trees took place on the campus of Priyadarshini High School at Kukudabai village.

Headmaster Biranchi Narayan Pal said the trees were axed when the school was closed for winter vacation. Taking advantage of the absence of school staff, unidentified persons cut down the trees and decamped with the logs. The district education officer (DEO) has been informed about the incident, Pal added.

The school was closed from December 22 to January 1 for Christmas and winter vacation. Sources said around 106 of the 140 full-grown trees on the campus have been felled by the miscreants. Local resident Bhagaban Pujari said the trees existed on the school campus since the last many years. The trees thrived due to constant care by students and teachers over the years. Apart from enhancing the school environment, the trees provided shade to students during the breaks.

“Now, the school campus looks barren. Besides, the school boundary wall suffered damage during the illegal felling of trees,” Pujari added. Notably, the high school is being transformed under the 5T initiative of the state government. Currently, renovation and beautification work is underway in the school.

Block education officer (BEO) of Tentulikhunti Soumendra Bhoumik said on the direction of Nabarangpur DEO, a committee has been formed to look into the matter. Nabarangpur IIC Naresh Pradhan said basing on the complaint of the school headmaster, a police team visited the campus for enquiry. Further investigation is underway.

Contacted, Nabarangpur assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Dhanurjay Mohapatra said the school authorities are yet to inform the Forest department about the incident. However, no permission was given to cut down the trees or transport the logs. Around 135 students are enrolled in Priyadarshini High School.

