AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to get burn centre, critical care unit

Set up with financial assistance of Rs 20 crore from NTPC, the 36-bed burn centre is equipped with six ICU beds and cabin facilities with advanced equipment and instruments. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya will dedicate a state-of-art burn centre and lay the foundation stone for a critical care unit at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Mandaviya arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit to the state. He is scheduled to address the fourth convocation of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and inaugurate various facilities at the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC).

Set up with financial assistance of Rs 20 crore from NTPC, the 36-bed burn centre is equipped with six ICU beds and cabin facilities with advanced equipment and instruments. The 150-bed critical care hospital will be set up under PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at a cost of around Rs 192 crore.

Briefing media persons, AIIMS executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the burn centre with hyperbaric oxygen chamber and skin bank will be inaugurated on the fourth convocation of the institute. “Efforts are on to start liver, bone marrow and cornea transplants so that people of Odisha, as well as the neighbouring states, will not have to travel to metro cities and spend lakhs for the costly procedures,” he said.

Gold medals will be awarded to 40 meritorious students from different disciplines like DM/MCh, MD/MS, MBBS, BSc Nursing and BSc Paramedical. Dr Anil Das will be awarded as the best MBBS graduate and Subhrajyoti Barik as best BSc (Hons) nursing graduate. Union minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan and Union minister of State for Health and Family Welfare  Bharati Pravin Pawar are also slated to attend the convocation ceremony.

