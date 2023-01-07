Archana Nag case: Odisha HC seeks case diary

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday called for the case diary relating to the arrest of Archana Nag on an FIR registered against her at Nayapalli police station. Archana had moved the high court for a regular bail after her bail plea was rejected by the court of Second Additional Sessions Judge, Cuttack on December 14, 2022. While issuing the direction for submission of the case diary by the police, Justice V Narasingh fixed February 9 as the next date for consideration of Archana’s bail application.

Archana was arrested after Odia film producer Akshay Parija lodged a complaint at the Nayapalli police station alleging that she along with her associate had been blackmailing him for money. While rejecting her bail plea.

Second Additional Sessions Judge, Bhubaneswar said, “During investigation so far, the material collected by the investigating officer, prima facie shows the involvement of the present petitioner in extortion of money. Copy of WhatsApp chat and call detail shows the chat between the petitioner and the informant in which Archana was demanding money. Investigation is going on and many things are yet to be unearthed”.

