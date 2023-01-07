BJD-BJP spar intensifies over free rice

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Politics over the distribution of free rice has heated up in the state with both the BJD and BJP blaming each other for making false propaganda on this issue. While the BJD alleged that the Centre has deprived poor people from getting free rice by discontinuing the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and demanded its immediate resumption, the BJP hit back by stating that the cut in free rice scheme has exposed the ruling party in Odisha.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra said that the Centre’s decision to discontinue PMGKAY will badly affect the poor and the farmers. He said that 10 kg of rice was being provided to 3.25 crore people of Odisha, 5 kg each under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and PMGKAY.

Citing the example of Basanta Dharua of Tusura in Balangir district with a family of six members, Patra said that they used to get 60 kg of rice per month. But now the family will get only 30 kg following the decision of the Centre.

Patra asked whether it will not deprive the family from the nutrition it was getting. “Will it not cast a heavy burden of buying 30 kg of rice at market rate? How will he take care of the elderly in the family and his children? Is the Centre thinking about Basanta Dharua and his family,” he asked.

Patra said that after the Covid pandemic when their savings were exhausted, the poor needed the PMGKAY support for a much longer time. Discontinuance of the scheme is extremely painful, Patra said and asked why is the Centre slashing the food security of the poor. The farmers were also benefitting due to the PMGKAY as additional rice of 5 kg per person also led to procurement by the Centre. “Now there will be no additional procurement of rice, no more MSP to farmers. Where will they sell their produce,” he questioned.

However, BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra lashed out at the BJD for trying to mislead the people and said the Centre has been spending Rs 700 crore every month to provide the poor in Odisha with free rice under NFSA.

“While the Centre was paying Rs 34.28 per kg of rice that is distributed free among the poor, the state government spent just Rs 2 per kg. The state government has been taking the entire credit for the free rice. But now it is admitting that Centre was providing free rice,” he added. Mahapatra said that the BJD is making a hue and cry as the cut in free rice distribution will affect their prospects in the 2024 elections.

