Create awareness on state govt’s failures: Pradhan to BJP workers

Targeting the state government over cheap rice distribution, the union minister said it has expertise in appropriating schemes launched by the Centre.

Published: 07th January 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called upon BJP workers to create a mass movement on the issues of welfare programmes launched by the Centre and misgovernance by the state government.

Targeting the state government over cheap rice distribution, the union minister said it has expertise in appropriating schemes launched by the Centre. Pradhan said the Centre spends around Rs 8,400 crore per year for providing rice to 3.25 crore beneficiaries. But the state government spends only around Rs 185 crore for distributing rice to nine lakh people under its own scheme.

Referring to widespread irregularities in the implementation of cheap rice scheme, Pradhan alleged beneficiaries who vote for BJD are in the list. But the names of those who do not vote for BJD have been excluded.

The union minister said people of the state should not be deprived of the benefits of the programmes launched by the Centre. He said eligible beneficiaries should be provided rice without any political motive and there should be no irregularities in distribution.

Alleging law and order situation has deteriorated in the state, Pradhan said it is evident by recent attack on a lady police officer. Stating that women are not safe in the state, he said the protector has turned exploiter. Pointing towards the all-round failure of the state government, the union minister said people have been deprived of the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana as it is not being implemented in Odisha.

Besides, lakhs of people are leaving for other states as ‘dadan’ workers. He called upon workers of his party to take all the issues to people. BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra, however, asked whether it is not a fact that the Centre has stopped the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and deprived 3.25 crore people of Odisha from five kilogram of free rice. “Let the people of Odisha know the truth,” he added.

