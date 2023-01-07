Dhanuyatra concludes with note of discontentment

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

BARGARH: The 75th edition of the 11-day Dhanuyatra that began on December 27 concluded with the death of demon King Kansa at the hands of Lord Krishna and coronation of Ugrasen here on Friday. However, residents and old-timers expressed discontentment over allegations of mismanagement.

Organised after a gap of two years, the festival saw massive congregation of people from all parts of Odisha. While Hrushikesh Bhoi donned the role of King Kansa, Samrat Mahapatra and Kishan Birtia of Ambapali performed the role of Krishna and Balaram respectively.

Adequate security arrangements were in place with deployment of four platoons of police force besides one unit District Voluntary Force. For the first time, Bargarh was under the vigil of six drones too. This edition of the fest marked the launch two mobile applications 'Bargarh Dhanu Jatra' and 'Amar Bargarh Dhanu Yatra' for the benefit of visitors.

Though the main enactments happened on 14 pandals, most visitors were seen scattered across the town for other shows like fun fairs and handloom expo. The locals of Bargarh were also disappointed with the lack-lustre stage décor. This apart, the delay in performances on the main stage at Hatapada left a few people in the audience.

Old-timers complained that the dignity of King Kansa was also compromised as the passersby blocked his convoy during Nagar Parikrama to click selfies. Similarly, the part where Kansa enters government offices and pulls up officials for lapses seems to be scripted these days, the old-timers alleged.

These shortcomings have triggered resentment among residents who feel instead of growing, the festival might face an existential crisis in coming years if remedial measures are not taken up.

BARGARH: The 75th edition of the 11-day Dhanuyatra that began on December 27 concluded with the death of demon King Kansa at the hands of Lord Krishna and coronation of Ugrasen here on Friday. However, residents and old-timers expressed discontentment over allegations of mismanagement. Organised after a gap of two years, the festival saw massive congregation of people from all parts of Odisha. While Hrushikesh Bhoi donned the role of King Kansa, Samrat Mahapatra and Kishan Birtia of Ambapali performed the role of Krishna and Balaram respectively. Adequate security arrangements were in place with deployment of four platoons of police force besides one unit District Voluntary Force. For the first time, Bargarh was under the vigil of six drones too. This edition of the fest marked the launch two mobile applications 'Bargarh Dhanu Jatra' and 'Amar Bargarh Dhanu Yatra' for the benefit of visitors. Though the main enactments happened on 14 pandals, most visitors were seen scattered across the town for other shows like fun fairs and handloom expo. The locals of Bargarh were also disappointed with the lack-lustre stage décor. This apart, the delay in performances on the main stage at Hatapada left a few people in the audience. Old-timers complained that the dignity of King Kansa was also compromised as the passersby blocked his convoy during Nagar Parikrama to click selfies. Similarly, the part where Kansa enters government offices and pulls up officials for lapses seems to be scripted these days, the old-timers alleged. These shortcomings have triggered resentment among residents who feel instead of growing, the festival might face an existential crisis in coming years if remedial measures are not taken up.