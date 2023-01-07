Home States Odisha

Patients to get BSKY benefits in 29 more hospitals, CM Naveen Patnaik approves

The number of hospitals empanelled under BSKY would reach 583 after the empanelment formalities of the newly approved hospitals are over.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has approved the inclusion of 29 more speciality and multi-speciality hospitals in its flagship health assurance scheme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). The hospitals received the approval of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after due technical and administrative scrutiny.

The number of hospitals empanelled under BSKY would reach 583 after the empanelment formalities of the newly approved hospitals are over. Of the empanelled 554 private hospitals, 103 are in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

The rest 451 are in Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Balangir and Nuapada districts. CEO of the State Health Assurance Society (SHAS) Dr Brundha D has directed officials to expedite the process for empanelment of the approved hospitals.

The hospitals would be provided with iris, POS machines and master health cards for booking real-time data regarding the treatment of patients under BSKY. She advised nodal officers to remain in constant touch with the empanelled hospitals outside the state through WhatsApp groups and video conferencing and resolve technical issues regarding the uploading of documents relating to treatment and payment.

The private hospitals have been demanding the upgradation of BSKY software, quick resolution of technical issues and timely payment of the claims against the treatment of patients under BSKY. Dr Brundha also stressed proper scrutiny of papers as per the fixed rate prescribed for diagnostics and packages approved for surgery and other treatment apart from the verification of the genuineness of claims before payment.  She said the list of the empanelled hospitals both inside and outside the state has been uploaded in http://www.bsky.odisha.gov.in portal.

