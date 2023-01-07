Home States Odisha

Two ‘lovers’ die by suicide in Odisha's Bargarh district

The youth had brought the bike from the owner of his lathe on Thursday and on Friday, the duo went to the cashew garden in the bike and ended life.

Published: 07th January 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

poison drug

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Two youths, allegedly in a love relationship, died by suicide after consuming poison in a cashew garden near in front of a rice mill in Tukurla along Baragarh-Bhatli road under the Bhatli police limits in the district on Friday.

The deceased are a 24-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl of village Kalapani. Police said that the deceased youth was working as a mechanic in a lathe and the girl was a plus-two student. Being informed, police rushed to the spot, seized the body and launched an investigation into the incident. A bike was also recovered beside the bodies. Preliminary investigation suggested the two consumed pesticide, police said.

“During the investigation, we found that the deceased were in love with each other.  The youth had brought the bike from the owner of his lathe on Thursday and on Friday, the duo went to the cashew garden in the bike and ended life. We have also seized the poison bottle from the spot. The bodies have been seized. We will hand over the bodies to the members of the two families after the autopsy on Saturday,” said inspector-in-charge of Bhatli police station, Ranjit Naik.

