Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik launches flight service between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela

Says this new air connectivity between two smart cities will help Odisha and its people

Published: 08th January 2023 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik launches flight service from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela at Biju Patnaik International Airport on Saturday

CM Naveen Patnaik launches flight service from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela at Biju Patnaik International Airport on Saturday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Operations of commercial flights between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela under the UDAN initiative started on Saturday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off the first flight to Rourkela from the Biju Patnaik International Airport and said this new air connectivity will help Odisha and its people. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the flight through video conference.

The chief minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to improve connectivity to the hinterland of Odisha. “Glad to have flagged off the first flight to Rourkela airport. Thank PM Narendra Modi, for the support to improve connectivity to the hinterland of Odisha under UDAN. It will boost connectivity, commerce & tourism, fulfilling aspirations of people of the region,” he tweeted. He also thanked Scindia for all the efforts, especially to coordinate between SAIL and DGCA for the flight service to Rourkela airport ahead of the hockey World Cup 2023. It will offer seamless connectivity to the fans coming to celebrate hockey in Odisha, he said.

The flight service will help in communication between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela during the hockey World Cup which is being held in both cities from January 13 to 29. A 72-seater Alliance Air aircraft took off to Rourkela from the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

Regular flight services on the route will start on January 12. Bhubaneswar to Rourkela fare is `2830 and the return fare is `2721. The flight will take off from Bhubaneswar at 02:55 pm every day and arrive at Rourkela at 03:50 pm. On its return journey, the flight will take off from Rourkela at 04:15 pm and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 05:10 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik UDAN Rourkela Biju Patnaik International Airport
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp