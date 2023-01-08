Dharmendra Pradhan miffed over omission of PM pic from state govt ads

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday expressed his displeasure over the unfair treatment meted out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia by the state government by not giving them due credit for the maiden flight service to Rourkela.

Pradhan expressed his indignation towards Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu and Science and Technology Minister Ashok Panda for the omission of the prime minister’s picture in the advertisement published in different newspapers during the launch of the first flight service from Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar to Rourkela under UDAN scheme.

“It would have been appropriate if the picture of the prime minister was included in the state government-sponsored advertisement with an expression of gratitude to Modi and Scindia for making the flight service to the Steel City possible,” Pradhan said.

Giving Scindia full credit for making it possible, Pradhan said even he failed to do this when he was union steel minister. “Jual Oram and I had taken up the issue with the previous civil aviation minister but we failed somehow. I thank Jyotiraditya Scindia for his personal intervention in making this possible,” Pradhan said.“This is not the tradition and culture of Odisha to ignore the prime minister and Scindia for their efforts. I am sure the chief minister must be aware of it,” he added.

Recalling the time when Bhubaneswar airport was named after former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, Pradhan said the decision was taken by the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “Then Minister of Civil Aviation Shahnawaz Hussain was here to rededicate the airport named after Biju Patnaik. That was the culture of Vajpayee,” he said.

The minimum courtesy demands the state government to show similar gestures to the prime minister and the civil aviation minister, he said. Pradhan further reminded the state government that it had failed to express gratitude to the PM when he mentioned Baliyatra, during his visit to Bali in Indonesia.

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday expressed his displeasure over the unfair treatment meted out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia by the state government by not giving them due credit for the maiden flight service to Rourkela. Pradhan expressed his indignation towards Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu and Science and Technology Minister Ashok Panda for the omission of the prime minister’s picture in the advertisement published in different newspapers during the launch of the first flight service from Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar to Rourkela under UDAN scheme. “It would have been appropriate if the picture of the prime minister was included in the state government-sponsored advertisement with an expression of gratitude to Modi and Scindia for making the flight service to the Steel City possible,” Pradhan said. Giving Scindia full credit for making it possible, Pradhan said even he failed to do this when he was union steel minister. “Jual Oram and I had taken up the issue with the previous civil aviation minister but we failed somehow. I thank Jyotiraditya Scindia for his personal intervention in making this possible,” Pradhan said.“This is not the tradition and culture of Odisha to ignore the prime minister and Scindia for their efforts. I am sure the chief minister must be aware of it,” he added. Recalling the time when Bhubaneswar airport was named after former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, Pradhan said the decision was taken by the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “Then Minister of Civil Aviation Shahnawaz Hussain was here to rededicate the airport named after Biju Patnaik. That was the culture of Vajpayee,” he said. The minimum courtesy demands the state government to show similar gestures to the prime minister and the civil aviation minister, he said. Pradhan further reminded the state government that it had failed to express gratitude to the PM when he mentioned Baliyatra, during his visit to Bali in Indonesia.