Excise dept gets Digital India Gold Award

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious ‘Digital India Gold Award’ to the Excise department for digital initiatives for ease of doing business through e-Abkari. Principal secretary of Panchayati Raj department Sushil Kumar Lohani, excise commissioner Ashish Kumar Singh and senior technical director of NIC, Bhubaneswar Nihar Ranjan Biswal received the prestigious award.

In tune with the 5T initiatives, the Excise department has switched over to the digital workplace e-Abkari with the technical support of NIC since 2019-20. It has developed and implemented more than 30 online modules like e-Lottery, instant issue and renewal of excise licenses, brand label registrations with 100 per cent online payment and mobile app development for tracking of raid spots and excise shops. The department has collected Rs 6197.54 crore including VAT till December against the last fiscal’s collection of Rs 5023.92 crore.

