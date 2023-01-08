Majority opposes Maliparbat mining plan at public hearing

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: A majority of people, who attended the public hearing on environment clearance to Hindalco for bauxite mining on Maliparbat in Semiliguda block, opposed the proposed project on Saturday.

The public hearing was conducted on the day at Kakadamba village in the presence of district judge Satyanaryann Mishra. Members of Maliparbat Surakhya Samiti (MSS), justifying the reason for opposing the mining project, said the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act has not yet been implemented in the region. MSS leader Dasi Nandibali of Ranikana village too said as per the PESA Act, the tribals are yet to get their rights. “Moreover the tribals were not allowed to attend the meeting with their traditional weapons,” he said.

Sources said at least 81 people presented their views on the project of which 72 opposed it. One of the participants, Dasha Khora of Vgutorkota village alleged the administration has jailed 28 people earlier for opposing the project. People of the region depend on land and mountains for their livelihood, Khora said. Citing the example of bauxite mining at Kodingamali he said the project led to rise in dust pollution in the villages nearby and the plight of people residing near Maliparbat will be the same if the project is given environmental clearance.

On the other hand, the pro-mining group said the project will ensure all-round development of the region. “There is no need for any more development by Hindalco as the government has done enough,” said Trinath Muduli, a protestor, adding the locals have been opposing mining on Maliparbat for the last 21 years.

Former sarpanch of Padmapur panchayat Laxmi Hanjaria alleged Hindalco is yet to give jobs to people from whom it had acquired land near Dumuriput railway station for constructing a dumping yard. “Hindalco betrayed the land losers,” he said.

Sources said the hearing, conducted by Odisha State Pollution Control Board and the district administration, was attended by over 3,000 villagers. The views of the participants will be sent to the Orissa High Court before January 15. Among others Koraput collector Md Abdaal and secretary of District Legal Services Authority Suman Kumar Jena were present.

