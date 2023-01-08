‘Nutrition at Doorsteps’ in Swabhiman Anchal, Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The state government launched ‘Nutrition at Doorsteps’ programme in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district on Saturday. The programme was launched by Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain at Jantapai. The initiative aims to address malnutrition and anaemia in Swabhiman Anchal.

“The flagship programme of the state government’s Millet Mission has been launched at the behest of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. It will be launched in all 30 districts of the state. The programme will benefit around eight lakh families,” said Swain.

Speaking on the occasion, principal secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department Arabinda Padhee said, “Nutrition at Doorsteps is a first-of-its kind initiative to be launched in the state. Procurement of ragi (mandia) has started under the Millet Mission and it will be given to people residing in Swabhiman Anchal through public distribution system. At least 10 fruit and vegetable saplings have also been given to families in the region to address the issue of malnutrition.”

Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka, director of Agriculture and Food Production Prem Chandra Chaudhary, collector Vishal Singh, and zilla parishad president Samari Tanglu were present.

