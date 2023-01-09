Home States Odisha

31 cats die of unknown disease in Odisha's Bhograi

Meanwhile, the local administration advised the owners of the cats to bury the carcasses and not dump those in the open.

Published: 09th January 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Cats, Cat

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: At least 31 cats have reportedly died of an unknown disease in Bhograi block of Balasore district in the last couple of days. Harish Chandra Das, a resident of Gajipur village in Hooghly gram panchayat, said he has lost 20 of his cats. The cats became sick and stopped eating before dying, he claimed.

Similarly, Bhagirathi Sahu of Jagannathpur village said seven of his cats have died. Srihari Jena of Batsarisha village in Sahabajipur gram panchayat has also lost four of his cats. With the Covid-19 pandemic not yet over, locals are in panic over the deaths. While some believe the cats died due to an intense cold wave, others suspect that the felines may have succumbed to airborne infection.

Veterinary doctor of Bhograi Tapan Jena said the symptoms suggest that the cats may have died after getting infected by a virus. Jena said he has informed the authorities concerned about the matter.  Meanwhile, the local administration advised the owners of the cats to bury the carcasses and not dump those in the open.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cats Cats death unknown disease
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp