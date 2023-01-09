BJP demands immediate cancellation of Mishra’s appointment as principal secretary in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after the appointment of Manoj Kumar Mishra as principal secretary of the Electronics and Information Technology (E&IT) department on a contractual basis post his resignation from the Indian Railway Traffic Service the BJP on Sunday asked the state government to explain under which rule an outsider was picked up for an IAS cadre post.

Describing the appointment of Mishra as one of the rarest in the history of all-India service, retired IAS officer and BJP leader Sudarshan Nayak said this violates Articles 14 and 16 and Odisha government rules of business made under Article 166 of the Constitution of India.

“As per the IAS cadre list of the state government, there are nine posts of principal secretary. The state government has the power to create an equal number of ex-cadre posts to meet its administrative requirement. Currently, there is no vacancy at the level of principal secretary,” he said.

Terming the engagement of Mishra as illegal and unconstitutional, the former excise secretary said when there is any vacancy in the rank of principal secretary, the state government has no power to give such an appointment. Calling for immediate cancellation of the December 29 order issued by the General Administration department granting contractual appointment to Mishra in the E&IT department with an additional charge of special secretary, railway coordination in the Commerce and Transport department, the convener of BJP intellectual cell said the former has no expertise either in electronics or information technology.

Suspecting the motive of the state government in Mishra’s appointment, the BJP leader said the Centre has assigned the job of lateral entry into the post of joint secretary to the Union Public Service Commission, a constitutional body. The recruitment is made through open advertisement and in a transparent manner.

“Why did not the state government follow the same procedure if it felt the urgency of an expert in the IT domain?,” he wondered. This is a blatant attempt by the BJD government to politicise the administration, he added.

