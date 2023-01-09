Coal theft rampant in Cuttack in Odisha, police stay numb

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A high-grade coal theft racket is thriving along the busy NH-55 in Cuttack district allegedly in overt and covert collusion with law enforcement agencies and local politicians. Dust particles emanating from heaps of coal stacked by the mafia can be seen on the highway.

The racket is operating hardly 500 metres from Khuntuni police station fuelling suspicion of law enforcement agencies nexus with the thieves. A coal-laden truck was seized by officials of the Steel and Mines department on Thursday.

“The six-wheeler truck was parked near Khuntuni market around half a kilometre from the local police station. Acting on a tip-off, our staff rushed to the spot and seized the vehicle with the help of local police. Around 10 tonnes of unauthorised coal worth Rs 30,000 was loaded in the truck,” said deputy director, of Mines, Cuttack Dillip Kumar Sahoo.

The ownership of the truck is being verified to ascertain the transporter as well as the destination point after which necessary legal action will be initiated, he said. Ten days back, the Mines department officials had seized 15-tonne coal illegally stored along the NH near Khuntuni.

It is surprising how the local police had no clue about the truck which was parked along the highway for two days while the Mines department officials were able to get information on the vehicle, said locals. Sources said around 30 illegal coal depots are being run along NH-55 near Radharamanpur, Krushnasyampur, Mathurapur and Adala village by the local mafia. Unauthorised coal is illegally transported to different places from the depots. Local sarpanch, politicians are allegedly hands-in-glove with the mafia.

The mafia has also allegedly roped in drivers of trucks transporting coal from Talcher on the route in the trade. Sources said around 50-60 kg of coal is unloaded from every truck passing through the route. While the drivers are paid a fixed sum by the mafia, either water is sprayed or charcoal is added to the vehicles to compensate for the stolen coal. While the local police refused to comment on the issue, locals urged officials concerned to curb the menace.

