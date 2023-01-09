Don’t play politics on appointment of an officer, says BJD in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD accused the BJP of doing politics over the appointment of officers and said that the saffron party should instead focus on development issues concerning Odisha. Referring to BJP’s opposition to the appointment of Manoj Kumar Mishra as principal secretary in the Electronics and IT department, BJD spokesperson Gautam Buddha Das asked why are they targeting an officer of the government.

“Why is the BJP afraid of him now after reappointment? He is one among the hundreds of officers in the state,” Das added.

Stating that the Centre also appoints many officers, Das said the BJD has never raised the issue as it is an administrative matter. “It is astonishing to see the Odisha BJP becoming so jittery and afraid over the appointment of an officer by the government,” he asked.

Das said that Mishra, who is from the Dhenkanal district, has been working as IT secretary for a long time and helped Odisha in getting top IT firms to the state and created employment opportunities for the youths. The state BJP never raised any issue at that time, he added.

