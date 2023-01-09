Elephant dies of electrocution in Sambalpur, three held 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Forest officials on Sunday recovered the carcass of an adult male elephant which reportedly died of electrocution after coming in contact with live wires near Hatibari in Sambalpur division.The carcass was spotted by locals in Bander reserve forest. On being informed, a team of forest personnel led by Sambalpur Sadar range officer Hari Shankar Naik rushed to the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that electrocution was the reason behind the elephant’s death. Subsequently, three persons - Prasanta Mirdha (30), Dilip Mirdha (34) and Bideshi Mirdha (45) of Khairmal village - were detained. During interrogation, the trio confessed to have laid the electric wires to hunt wild boars.

Sambalpur DFO Vishwanath Neelannavar said, “The accused had laid a trap to poach wild boars as they wanted to celebrate Puspuni. The elephant came in contact with the wire and was electrocuted. The accused will be booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Indian Electricity Act. Further investigation will be carried out on the basis of the autopsy report.”

On the day, autopsy of the elephant was conducted by a team of three veterinary doctors in presence of Sambalpur RCCF Arun Kumar Mishra and staff of Joint Task Force, Bhubaneswar and electricity department.

