Home States Odisha

Elephant dies of electrocution in Sambalpur, three held 

On being informed, a team of forest personnel led by Sambalpur Sadar range officer Hari Shankar Naik rushed to the spot.

Published: 09th January 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

​ Carcass of the elephant being inspected in Bander reserve forest | Express ​

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Forest officials on Sunday recovered the carcass of an adult male elephant which reportedly died of electrocution after coming in contact with live wires near Hatibari in Sambalpur division.The carcass was spotted by locals in Bander reserve forest. On being informed, a team of forest personnel led by Sambalpur Sadar range officer Hari Shankar Naik rushed to the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that electrocution was the reason behind the elephant’s death. Subsequently, three persons - Prasanta Mirdha (30), Dilip Mirdha (34) and Bideshi Mirdha (45) of Khairmal village - were detained. During interrogation, the trio confessed to have laid the electric wires to hunt wild boars.  

Sambalpur DFO Vishwanath Neelannavar said, “The accused had laid a trap to poach wild boars as they wanted to celebrate Puspuni. The elephant came in contact with the wire and was electrocuted. The accused will be booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Indian Electricity Act. Further investigation will be carried out on the basis of the autopsy report.”

On the day, autopsy of the elephant was conducted by a team of three veterinary doctors in presence of Sambalpur RCCF Arun Kumar Mishra and staff of Joint Task Force, Bhubaneswar and electricity department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elephant Sambalpur electrocution
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp