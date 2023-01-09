Home States Odisha

Odisha Congress’ door-to-door campaign ahead of polls

The OPCC president said that youth and students wings of the party will be revived to bring in fresh and new faces to carry on the party’s campaign in the villages.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In its continuing attempts to revive the party ahead of the 2024 elections, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has announced to launch of a door-to-door campaign against the BJD and BJP in the state.

“The party has the strength to reach all the villages of the state and in every village, there are at least 10 Congressmen. The party will take all of them into confidence in the coming days,” OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak said. Congress flags will be unfurled in every village, Pattanayak said and added that party workers will reach every household.

Pattanayak said the outreach campaign will go on along with the ‘Bharat Jodo’ programme of the party. Issues including poverty, price rise, growing unemployment in the state as well the country and deteriorating law and order situation will be raised during the campaign. He said as polls are likely to be announced by year-end, the party will step up its organisational activities.

