Odisha to spend Rs 1,062 crore to boost health infrastructure

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has planned to spend Rs 1062 crore for strengthening hospital infrastructure in the state this year. As many as 863 hospital projects from the sub-centre to district headquarters hospital (DHH) level have been selected for infra upgradation.As per the state action plan 2022-23, additional units will be constructed at nine DHHs at the cost of Rs 26.7 crore along with buildings for six sub-divisional hospitals at Rs 240 crore and 60 CHCs at Rs 596 crore.

The decision for upgrading the hospital infrastructure under the Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Seva Mission has been taken in the wake of recently issued Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) guidelines to improve the quality of healthcare delivery in view of the rising load of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The Health and Family Welfare department has also decided to upgrade five PHCs/CHCs at a cost of Rs 4.6 crore, construct 47 PHC and staff quarter buildings as per IPHS norms at Rs 35.57 crore, 40 sub-centre buildings at Rs 18.4 crore and provide basic amenities at 696 PHCs and sub-centres at Rs 82.42 crore besides the residential and non-residential complexes under AYUSH department at a cost of Rs 58 crore.

One of the key recommendations of IPHS is to increase sanctioned bed strength to one bed per 1,000 population and uniformity of the sanctioned beds for similar categories of facilities. Now, Odisha has 0.34 beds for 1,000 population.A health department official said additional hospital blocks will be constructed at Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh DHHs apart from the Rourkela government hospital.

Similarly, the new sub-divisional hospital buildings will come up at Pattamundai, Umerkote, Mathili, Chitrakonda, Khariar and Aska. The CHCs at Mahanga and Bentakar in Cuttack district and Sarankul and Chandpur in Nayagarh district will be upgraded.

“The chief engineer of Rural Works has already asked all superintendent engineers and executive engineers to take steps for implementations of the projects as per due procedures,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the Health department has decided to launch the ‘Ama Hospital’ programme under the 5T initiative to transform and strengthen the CHCs, sub-divisional hospitals and DHHs.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit has asked all collectors to give priority to first referral units (FRUs) and constitute district level committees to develop a customised plan for their transformation.

Infra boost

Rs 596 cr for 60 CHC buildings

Rs 240 cr for six sub-divisional hospitals

Rs 82.42 cr for basic amenities at 696 PHCs and sub-centres

Rs 58 cr for AYUSH complexes

Rs 26.7 cr for additional blocks in 9 DHHs

Rs 18.4 cr for 40 sub-centre buildings

