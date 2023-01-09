Home States Odisha

Odisha to spend Rs 1,062 crore to boost health infrastructure

Additional units at nine DHHs at Rs 26.7 cr, buildings for six sub-divisional hospitals at Rs 240 cr and 60 CHCs at Rs 596 cr

Published: 09th January 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

healthcare, nursing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Illustration: Sourav Roy)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has planned to spend Rs 1062 crore for strengthening hospital infrastructure in the state this year. As many as 863 hospital projects from the sub-centre to district headquarters hospital (DHH) level have been selected for infra upgradation.As per the state action plan 2022-23, additional units will be constructed at nine DHHs at the cost of Rs 26.7 crore along with buildings for six sub-divisional hospitals at Rs 240 crore and 60 CHCs at Rs 596 crore.

The decision for upgrading the hospital infrastructure under the Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Seva Mission has been taken in the wake of recently issued Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) guidelines to improve the quality of healthcare delivery in view of the rising load of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The Health and Family Welfare department has also decided to upgrade five PHCs/CHCs at a cost of Rs 4.6 crore, construct 47 PHC and staff quarter buildings as per IPHS norms at Rs 35.57 crore, 40 sub-centre buildings at Rs 18.4 crore and provide basic amenities at 696 PHCs and sub-centres at Rs 82.42 crore besides the residential and non-residential complexes under AYUSH department at a cost of Rs 58 crore.    

One of the key recommendations of IPHS is to increase sanctioned bed strength to one bed per 1,000 population and uniformity of the sanctioned beds for similar categories of facilities. Now, Odisha has 0.34 beds for 1,000 population.A health department official said additional hospital blocks will be constructed at Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh DHHs apart from the Rourkela government hospital.

Similarly, the new sub-divisional hospital buildings will come up at Pattamundai, Umerkote, Mathili, Chitrakonda, Khariar and Aska. The CHCs at Mahanga and Bentakar in Cuttack district and Sarankul and Chandpur in Nayagarh district will be upgraded.

“The chief engineer of Rural Works has already asked all superintendent engineers and executive engineers to take steps for implementations of the projects as per due procedures,” the official added.    
Meanwhile, the Health department has decided to launch the ‘Ama Hospital’ programme under the 5T initiative to transform and strengthen the CHCs, sub-divisional hospitals and DHHs.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit has asked all collectors to give priority to first referral units (FRUs) and constitute district level committees to develop a customised plan for their transformation.

Infra boost

 Rs 596 cr for 60 CHC buildings
 Rs 240 cr for six sub-divisional hospitals
 Rs 82.42 cr for basic amenities at 696 PHCs and sub-centres
 Rs 58 cr for AYUSH complexes
 Rs 26.7 cr for additional blocks in 9 DHHs
 Rs 18.4 cr for 40 sub-centre buildings

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hospital infrastructure Odisha
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp