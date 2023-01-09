Home States Odisha

Over 1.39L migratory birds counted in Bhitarkanika in Odisha

Avian experts from government and non-government organisations along with forest officials participated in the census.

Published: 09th January 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Migratory birds

Migratory birds at Bhitarkanika National Park | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The number of migratory birds flocking to Bhitarkanika National Park has increased this year. A total of 1,39,959 migratory birds of 140 species were counted at Bhitarkanika National Park during the annual census conducted on January 6. Around 1,38,107 birds of 144 species were counted in the park last year.

Avian experts from government and non-government organisations along with forest officials participated in the census. Bhitarkanika National Park and its nearby forests and water bodies were divided strategically into 17 units for the exercise. Each unit was led by a bird expert accompanied by four to six participants and one local guide. The units were given a status survey kit, binoculars, spotting scope, notebook and bird reference books, said DFO of the park Adhir Behera.

At least 81,930 geese and ducks were counted during the census. This apart, grebes, rails, gallinules, coot, finfoot, jacanas, gulls, terns, skimmer grey-headed lapwing, sandpiper, painted snipe and other avian species were spotted in the park.

Bhitarkanika is a unique assemblage of marine, brackish and freshwater ecosystems with estuarine characteristics. The Forest department has initiated several conservation measures for the protection and conservation of the birds, fishing cats, spotted deer, wild boar, water monitor, Olive Ridley sea turtles, horseshoe crabs and other animals, Behera added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migratory birds Bhitarkanika National Park
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp