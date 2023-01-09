Over 1.39L migratory birds counted in Bhitarkanika in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The number of migratory birds flocking to Bhitarkanika National Park has increased this year. A total of 1,39,959 migratory birds of 140 species were counted at Bhitarkanika National Park during the annual census conducted on January 6. Around 1,38,107 birds of 144 species were counted in the park last year.

Avian experts from government and non-government organisations along with forest officials participated in the census. Bhitarkanika National Park and its nearby forests and water bodies were divided strategically into 17 units for the exercise. Each unit was led by a bird expert accompanied by four to six participants and one local guide. The units were given a status survey kit, binoculars, spotting scope, notebook and bird reference books, said DFO of the park Adhir Behera.

At least 81,930 geese and ducks were counted during the census. This apart, grebes, rails, gallinules, coot, finfoot, jacanas, gulls, terns, skimmer grey-headed lapwing, sandpiper, painted snipe and other avian species were spotted in the park.

Bhitarkanika is a unique assemblage of marine, brackish and freshwater ecosystems with estuarine characteristics. The Forest department has initiated several conservation measures for the protection and conservation of the birds, fishing cats, spotted deer, wild boar, water monitor, Olive Ridley sea turtles, horseshoe crabs and other animals, Behera added.

