Satsang system a social, cultural movement: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

PURI: Satsang system of life initiated by Thakur Anukulchandra has transformed into a social and cultural movement, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday. Addressing a massive gathering of Satsang followers at Talabania Sports Complex here on the occasion of the centenary celebration of the spiritual leader’s arrival at Puri, Naveen said Thakur Anukulchandra dedicated his life to social service.

Beginning his address with the chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’ and ‘Jaiguru’, the CM said Thakur Anukulachandra came to Puri with his disciples at the request of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose’s parents. There are millions of his disciples not only in the country but also Odisha.

Satsang members attending the conference in Puri on Sunday | Express

Among others, former Chief Justice of Supreme Court Dipak Mishra and senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra spoke on the occasion. Thousands of Satsang members from various parts of the country and state attended the celebration.

Earlier on the day, a procession was taken out to mark the occasion. A complex set of rituals was also performed by senior devotees before the commencement of the event.Thakur Anukulchandra had arrived at Puri on January 2, 1923 from Bengal. During his stay in the pilgrim town, he preached spiritual philosophy to many locals.

