Union Education minister slams Odisha govt over law and order

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: The political atmosphere in Nischintakoili block under Mahanga Assembly constituency was surcharged on Sunday as BJP and BJD held parallel meetings in the area to showcase their strength.Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan took part in a rally and accused the state government of taking every possible step to derail all central projects and welfare schemes to discredit the Narendra Modi government at Centre.

“Envious of the massive popularity of Prime Minister Modi, the BJD government is continuously hatching conspiracy to stall the implementation of popular welfare programmes like Ayushman Bharat,” he alleged.

Pradhan attacked the government for the deteriorating law and order situation, rising crime against women and political murder in the state. He said Gobinda Sahu, the main accused in the Mamita Meher murder case, was killed inside the Kantabanji sub-jail to save a senior leader of the party who happened to be a former minister.

Dharmendra Pradhan at BJP rally

Earlier, two BJP leaders from Mahanga were eliminated by BJD goons as they unmasked the then minister of Panchayati Raj in the PMAY scam.“Sidelining democracy, the state government is exploiting people of Odisha. It is now time for Odisha to opt for a change and take advantage of development and welfare programmes of the Central government under the leadership of our popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Pradhan, who also participated in the ‘sankalp sobhayatra’ with party’s state unit general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan.

The party will undertake a massive movement against the BJD and tell the people how the state government is working against their interest by refusing to implement the Central schemes in right earnest, he said.

