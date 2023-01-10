Home States Odisha

5T secretary reviews Hockey World Cup preps

Published: 10th January 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

5T secretary VK Pandian inspecting preparedness for hockey World Cup at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: 5T Secretary VK Pandian on Monday took stock of preparedness at Barabati Stadium ahead of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup celebratory event scheduled to be held on January 11. 

Apart from inspecting progress of ongoing work, Pandian also reviewed the seating and security arrangements in the stadium and parking facilities outside it. Taking stock of the proposed 'fan parks' to set up at 16 places in the city, he instructed officials to ensure the inauguration ceremony is held without any hassles in and outside the stadium.

Pandian also stressed setting up of 'fan parks' in the city's slums.  Sports secretary R Vineel Krishna, senior BJD leader and OCA president Pranab Prakash Das, Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, CDA chairman Anil Samal, police commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi and DCP Pinak Mishra were present.

