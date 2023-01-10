Home States Odisha

BJP accuses govt of misleading people on SHG loans

State BJP president Samir Mohanty said the Central scheme has enabled the states to formulate their own state specific poverty reduction action plans.

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP accused the state government of misleading people over financial assistance to women SHGs under Mission Shakti and claiming credit for interest subvention benefits.

State BJP president Samir Mohanty said the Central scheme has enabled the states to formulate their own state specific poverty reduction action plans. The Odisha government has been implementing the scheme under Mission Shakti. The scheme is under implementation in 7,611 blocks of the country including all 314 blocks of the state, he said. 

While financial institutions providing credit to women SHGs are charging interest at 11 per cent, the Centre is taking care of the seven per cent interest including three per cent for timely repayment through subvention. The remaining four per cent interest is paid by the state government.

The advertisement issued by the state government announcing disbursement of interest subvention amounting to `125 crore for the current financial year is another deceptive attempt to tell  people that the state government is extending interest free loans to women groups. The advertisement which reads 'Mission Shakti loan at zero per cent interest up to 5 lakh' gives the impression that the state government is bearing the entire cost of interest when the federal subvention is nearly double the amount of what the state is paying, Mohanty said. 

He said the Central government has been extending financial support to women SHGs under its flagship programme National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) by restructuring Swarnajayanti Gram Swarojgar Yojana (SGSY). 

Comments

