Home States Odisha

BJP urges Odisha govt to submit KALIA list

While the state government is claiming that around 59 lakh farmers are covered under KALIA scheme, only 40.93 lakh farmers have been registered under the Central welfare scheme. 

Published: 10th January 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday urged the state government to submit a complete list of farmers covered under KALIA scheme to the Centre to extend financial benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana.

A delegation of the BJP submitted a memorandum to principal secretary of Agriculture department though special secretary Sanjeev Chadha requesting immediate updation of the farmer beneficiary list in the PM-Kisan portal. While the state government is claiming that around 59 lakh farmers are covered under KALIA scheme, only 40.93 lakh farmers have been registered under the Central welfare scheme. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KALIA BJP
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp