BJP urges Odisha govt to submit KALIA list

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday urged the state government to submit a complete list of farmers covered under KALIA scheme to the Centre to extend financial benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana.

A delegation of the BJP submitted a memorandum to principal secretary of Agriculture department though special secretary Sanjeev Chadha requesting immediate updation of the farmer beneficiary list in the PM-Kisan portal. While the state government is claiming that around 59 lakh farmers are covered under KALIA scheme, only 40.93 lakh farmers have been registered under the Central welfare scheme.

