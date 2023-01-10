Ensure boundary wall construction in prison projects: Orissa HC to govt

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the state government to ensure inclusion of construction of boundary wall during approval of prison capacity enhancement projects. The court was being updated on steps being taken to address the problem of overcrowding in jails of the state while hearing a PIL.

Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) chairman-cum-managing director Sanjeeb Panda informed through virtual mode that the capacity of Malkangiri sub-jail had been increased by 200. But the additional capacity which is ready cannot be used till such time the boundary wall is constructed.

Answering queries of the court, director general, Prisons, Manoj Chhabra informed through virtual mode that the proposal for the boundary wall along with estimate is pending before the government for approval. The set-up in all such additional capacity enhancement projects is the same, amicus curiae Gautam Misra added.

Expressing displeasure, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman said, "The court fails to appreciate how a prison project can be approved without approval for construction of boundary wall. There is no question of a prison being constructed without a boundary wall.

Consequently, the court directs that without waiting for the sanctioning of the plan for construction of the boundary wall the OPHWC will commence the construction of the boundary wall for the Malkangiri Sub Jail additional capacity building forthwith. In the meanwhile, the formal sanction be accorded by the Home department not later than four weeks from today", the bench ordered.

At present, the Malkangiri-sub jail has a population of 582, which is 37 per cent in excess of scheduled population of 424. "At this juncture, the court further directs that if there are any other prison capacity enhancement projects elsewhere then the construction of the boundary walls for each of these projects must be taken up simultaneously with the construction of the building", the bench further ordered.

