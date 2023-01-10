Home States Odisha

Hockey World Cup fever grips Cuttack

Nine-year-old Satyajit Barik, a Class VI student of Railway Settlement ME school, has designed his hair in a unique style to show his love for the stick and ball game.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With only a day to go for the spectacular opening ceremony, the millennium city seems to be caught in the grip of Hockey World Cup fever. The city's residents are coming up with innovative ways to express their love of the game and children are leading from the front. 

Nine-year-old Satyajit Barik, a Class VI student of Railway Settlement ME school, has designed his hair in a unique style to show his love for the stick and ball game. A 'Happy New Year' message along with the logo of the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup are designed on Satyajit's head. 

"After going through the stickers of hockey World Cup on the face of some of his classmates, my son wanted to cut his hair to greet the occasion as hockey is the national game of our country. It took three-and-a-half hours to style his head with a razor and trimmer," said Satyajit's father Laxmikant Barik who runs a salon at CDA Market near College Square. 

Inspired by Satyajit, two of friends too visited Laxmikant's salon to get the unique haircut. Laxmikant's work was lauded by Cuttack district salon and parlour association. "It is a matter of pride for the barber community that Laxmikant has designed the logo of hockey World Cup on his son's head," said Association secretary Pratap Chandra Barik.

Similarly, 19-year-old Smruti Ranjan Mohanty, a Plus Three first year commerce student of Netaji Memorial City College, Raja Bagicha has come up with a replica of hockey World Cup trophy made of match sticks which has gone viral on social media. Mohanty claims to have constructed the 2.8 inch height replica of the trophy by using match sticks, cork and cardboard in one day. Like, Mohanty, 26-year-old Manoj Kumar Sahoo of CDA-Sector-7 has constructed a 2.5 inch height replica of hockey World Cup trophy with soap.   

