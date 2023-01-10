Mugger crocodile count up in Ghodahada 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The number of mugger crocodiles has increased in Ghodahada reservoir and nearby water bodies in Ganjam’s Digapahandi block this year. At least 81 muggers have been counted in Ghodahada wetland during the annual census conducted from January 6 to 8. The number of muggers was 76 in 2022.

Berhampur DFO Amlan Nayak said the mugger census was conducted in the wetland in 10 segments and 11 water bodies. Of the 81 muggers, 64 were found in the reservoir and 17 in nearby water bodies. At least 70 crocodiles are adults and three over 10 feet length.

The three-day enumeration was conducted through direct sight method from 6 am to 4 pm. Two staff were deployed in each segment. They were provided country boats to ensure that the crocodiles are not disturbed by noise, informed the DFO.

Located in the adjoining Lakhari valley of the Eastern Ghats near Ganjam-Gajapati border, the reservoir is part of a medium irrigation project on Ghodahada river which was completed in 1977. Improvement of habitat including conservation measures and constant monitoring of crocodile behaviour are some of the reasons for the increase in mugger population, said Nayak.

