Naveen announces Rs 50K crore loan for SHGs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Giving a big push to the Mission Shakti movement for women’s empowerment in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that self help groups (SHGs) will get interest free loans of Rs 50,000 crore during the next five years.

Mission Shakti has made a provision to provide interest subvention benefits of Rs 1,200 crore on the loans. He disbursed interest subvention benefits of Rs 125 crore for the first two quarters of 2022-23 to more than 2.5 lakh SHGs. This was done through technology platform directly to the SHG accounts.

Stating that women empowerment is not a slogan but a non-negotiable code for his government, Naveen said with institutional finance Mission Shakti SHGs have been able to own and operate women-led enterprises thereby significantly contributing to local economies. Over the last five years around four lakh SHGs were provided Rs 17,000 crore loans, he stated.

He said the state government has taken a step ahead by deciding to transform SHGs into small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In order to nurture entrepreneurship among women, during the Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2022, the chief minister had announced a revolving fund of Rs 1 crore for all district level federations, revolving fund of Rs 50 lakh for block level federations, office building with market complex for all gram panchayat level federations and establishment of micro and mini industrial parks in all 30 districts of the state.

CM announces Rs 50K crore loan for SHGs in next 5 yrs

Besides, the state government had also increased interest subvention benefit at zero percent interest for SHGs from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The chief minister addressed 400 SHGs and federation leaders at the function. Besides, thousands of SHG leaders connected virtually from across the state. He also virtually inaugurated the district level federation building at Jajpur.

To provide a greater platform to SHG members, the state-of-theart Mission Shakti Bhawan is equipped with a sales outlet, computer training centre, sewing machine training centre and a training-cum-multipurpose theatre.

Federation buildings will be constructed for all districts for which the chief minister has announced Rs 1 crore for each unit. Mission Shakti minister Basanti Hembrum said the social and financial empowerment prog rammes for women launched by the CM has now turned into a movement.

Secretary of Mission Shakti department Sujata Kartikeyan said SHGs can now do business in fashion designing, beauty, wellness and agriculture sectors. 5T secretary VK Pandian and senior officials were present.

