Naveen unveils 30 new police stations in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated 30 police stations across the state including one in Bhubaneswar. The new police stations, created by upgrading beat houses and outposts, are meant to ensure better policing and effective handling of law and order situations. With this, the number of police stations in the state have gone up to 642. The new police station in the capital city has come up at Maitri Vihar by upgrading the Salia Sahi outpost.

Three of the new police stations have been created in Cuttack while two each are in Angul, Ganjam, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts. In Cuttack district, Maniabandh, Judum and Bhadreswar outposts were upgraded to police stations. Beguniapada, Kotinada outposts in Ganjam, Bagedia and Gopalprasad outposts in Angul, Olakunda and Bramhabarada outposts in Jajpur, Chaudakulat and Kudanagiri outposts in Kendrapara districts were upgraded to police stations. Talapatia beat house in Jharsuguda district was upgraded to airport police station.

Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada, Khurda, Subarnapur, Puri, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Balangir, Balasore, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Boudh have also received one new police station each.

