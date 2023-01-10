Home States Odisha

Naveen unveils 30 new police stations in Odisha

The police stations, including one in state capital, have been created after upgrading beat houses and outposts

Published: 10th January 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated 30 police stations across the state including one in Bhubaneswar. The new police stations, created by upgrading beat houses and outposts, are meant to ensure better policing and effective handling of law and order situations. With this, the number of police stations in the state have gone up to 642. The new police station in the capital city has come up at Maitri Vihar by upgrading the Salia Sahi outpost.

Three of the new police stations have been created in Cuttack while two each are in Angul, Ganjam, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts. In Cuttack district, Maniabandh, Judum and Bhadreswar outposts were upgraded to police stations. Beguniapada, Kotinada outposts in Ganjam, Bagedia and Gopalprasad outposts in Angul, Olakunda and Bramhabarada outposts in Jajpur, Chaudakulat and Kudanagiri outposts in Kendrapara districts were upgraded to police stations. Talapatia beat house in Jharsuguda district was upgraded to airport police station.

Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada, Khurda, Subarnapur, Puri, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Balangir, Balasore, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Boudh have also received one new police station each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp