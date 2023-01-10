Sambalpur: Toll fee collection on NH-53 sparks local resentment

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Tension flared up as local commuters refused to pay the user fee at Nildungri-Pudapada toll gate on NH-53 which became operational on Monday. Soon after collection of the fee started at around 8 am, residents of nearby villages passing the gate opposed the tax and demanded exemption. When the toll gate officials did not pay any heed, around 300 people from nearby areas reached the spot and staged protest.

Local trader Mohit Nayak said several businessmen and farmers of Padiabahal and other villages frequently commute on the route for business purposes. This apart, locals use the route to go to Sambalpur city. “Charging toll tax from them on a daily basis is not justified as it will put extra burden on their pockets. The locals should be exempted from paying the toll fee and the district administration and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should immediately take steps in this regard,” he said.

At least eight gram panchayats are located within 20 km radius of the toll gate. Sources said farmers from several villages under these gram panchayats use this route frequently to take their produce to the cold storage at Kabrapali and rice mills at Bairbandh and Khaliapali market yards. Similarly, others who run shops and businesses at Padiabahal commute on the road. On being informed about the protest, local tehsildar Abhisek Sahu along with police rushed to the spot and held discussion with the agitators.

Sadar IIC Anita Patnia said though villagers staged protest, they did not obstruct the operation of the toll gate. After discussion, the locals were assured that people residing in villages within 20 km radius of the gate will be exempted from paying the tax if they produce their identity cards. Subsequently, the protest was withdrawn. The toll gate has been set up on the NH stretch from Tileibeni in Deogarh to Sambalpur. The stretch is being widened into four-lane.

