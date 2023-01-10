Three young siblings killed in Mayurbhanj road crash

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A road accident near Bankisole Chowk in Mayurbhanj district killed three young members of a family, all siblings, and left four persons critically injured on Monday. The deceased were identified as brothers Kalipada Naik (25), Dillip Naik (23), Chaitanya Naik (20) of Badanatana village within Suliapada police limits.

The mishap took place on the road between Baripada and Deuli. Sources said the Naik brothers along with another person were travelling in an auto-rickshaw to Baripada. A speeding pick-up van coming from the opposite direction towards Deuli hit the three-wheeler near Bankisole Chowk, around 8 km from Baripada town.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the auto-rickshaw was badly mangled and the three siblings died on the spot. On being informed by locals, Baripada Sadar police along with a fire services team reached the spot. The four critically-injured persons were rushed to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada.

Baripada Sadar IIC Madhumita Mohanty said police sent the three bodies to the hospital for autopsy and seized both the vehicles involved in the mishap. A case was registered and further investigation is underway.



