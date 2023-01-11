FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup '23: Show begins in millennium city today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The stage is set. A carnival like atmosphere has engulfed Odisha with the celebration of the game reverberating all across the state. As the curtains formally go up on the world’s greatest show of hockey - the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 - on Wednesday, all roads lead to the millennium city of Cuttack, which is ready to host a glittering and star-studded inauguration ceremony at Barabati stadium.

More than 50,000 people are set to converge in the stadium to soak in the dazzling and action-packed music and performances by Bollywood and Ollywood superstars along with international groups. The captains of 16 teams taking part in the tournament will also join in virtually.

The opening ceremony will feature live performances by Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani and music composer Pritam, who has composed HWC 2023 anthem, along with BLACKSWAN, the famous K-Pop band featuring Odisha’s Shreya Lenka. Ollywood’s power couple Sabyasachi Mishra and Archana Sahu will also feature in the celebration along with the famous Prince Dance Group and many other performers.

The opening ceremony titled “Celebrating the Spirit of Hockey” will also showcase Odisha’s culture and heritage through performances and technology. Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani and Pritam called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the eve of the event. The chief minister sought the cooperation of people of Cuttack city to make the opening ceremony of the hockey World Cup a grand success.

While Cuttack is buzzing with excitement over the much anticipated event, the city administration and police have made elaborate arrangement for ensuring it to be a smooth affair.

Hockey’s biggest show begins today

Along with high security arrangements, the Commissionerate Police have put in place traffic regulations for easy movement of fans and people to the stadium. By Tuesday evening, many fans from different parts of the state had already arrived in the city to witness the grand opening ceremony.

“It is a matter of immense pride for we the people of Odisha. We are hosting the global showpiece hockey tournament twice in a row, which in itself is a momentous achievement. The celebrations of hockey has assumed high-pitch in the nook and corner of the state.

We are here to soak in the ultimate experience of the extravaganza and are thankful to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Odisha government to be leading the way in promotion of sports,” said Sudhir Sahoo, a fan from Jajpur district. For those, who will not be able to visit Cuttack, can watch the ceremony from the comfort of their homes as it will be broadcast from 3 pm onwards, on Sports Odisha You Tube Channel, DD Sports and watch.hockey.com.

