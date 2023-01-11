Lineman, home guard engaged for Hockey World Cup killed

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A contractual lineman of Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL) died after being electrocuted inside Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday. He was identified as Gopal Tirkey (23) who was engaged in the stadium work by a contractor of TPWODL.

Sources said Tirkey had climbed up an electric post at Gate No-4 for some repair work. At around 12.30 pm, he came in contact with a live wire. On being electrocuted, he fell down on the ground and was killed.

Later, Tirkey’s family members and some locals staged protest in front of Chhend police station demanding compensation and action against those responsible for the mishap.

BJP leader Nihar Ray claimed that Tirkey was illegally engaged in the hazardous work by his contractor in violation of safety rules. “Tirkey was told that the power supply was disconnected. But when he touched the overhead wire, he was thrown off the post and died. Adequate compensation should be paid to the bereaved family,” he claimed.

On the day, a lady home guard engaged in World Cup duty was killed in a mishap while she was on way to Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. She was identified as Johani Tirkey of Bondamunda. Johani was on way to the stadium in the morning when her two-wheeler was hit by a truck on the ring road near Hanuman Vatika Chowk.

