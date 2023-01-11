Marginal rise in Similipal crocodile count

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The population of crocodiles in the water bodies of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) has registered a marginal rise this year. At least 86 crocodiles have been counted in the STR during the three-day annual reptile census conducted from January 6. Last year, 83 crocodiles were sighted in Similipal while the figure was 81 in 2021.

Regional chief conservator of forest (RCCF) and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve T Ashok Kumar said trained forest personnel along with range officers and ACFs conducted the census. At least 79 crocodiles were sighted in the water bodies of STR south. Similarly, seven reptiles including six at Ramatirtha crocodile breeding centre, Jashipur were counted in STR north.

Meanwhile, the annual waterfowl census was carried out in water bodies of Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday. The day-long census was carried out in Karanjia territorial, STR south, STR north, Baripada territorial and Rairangpur forest divisions. The exercise was conducted in 90 water bodies across the district.

BARIPADA: The population of crocodiles in the water bodies of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) has registered a marginal rise this year. At least 86 crocodiles have been counted in the STR during the three-day annual reptile census conducted from January 6. Last year, 83 crocodiles were sighted in Similipal while the figure was 81 in 2021. Regional chief conservator of forest (RCCF) and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve T Ashok Kumar said trained forest personnel along with range officers and ACFs conducted the census. At least 79 crocodiles were sighted in the water bodies of STR south. Similarly, seven reptiles including six at Ramatirtha crocodile breeding centre, Jashipur were counted in STR north. Meanwhile, the annual waterfowl census was carried out in water bodies of Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday. The day-long census was carried out in Karanjia territorial, STR south, STR north, Baripada territorial and Rairangpur forest divisions. The exercise was conducted in 90 water bodies across the district.