Home States Odisha

Orissa HC directs state govt to build boundary wall around Sisupalgarh ruins

The remains of what possibly was one of the earliest fortified cities was excavated at Sisupalgarh by ASI in 1948.

Published: 11th January 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Sisupalgarh ruins area. ( File Photo)

Sisupalgarh ruins area. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed the state government and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to jointly complete in six months the demarcation and construction of boundary wall around the entire 562.681 acre centrally-protected Sisupalgarh ruins on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The court set the deadline while disposing of a PIL filed by Indian National Trust for Arts and Cultural (Intach) 15 years ago, seeking intervention for protection of more than 2000-year-old monuments at Sisupalgarh by constructing a boundary wall. Senior advocate GP Mohanty appeared on the petitioner’s behalf.

The remains of what possibly was one of the earliest fortified cities was excavated at Sisupalgarh by ASI in 1948. While the Central government through a gazette notification on November 13, 1950 declared 562.68 acre at Sisupalgarh as protected area, of which only 0.775 acre has been recorded in favour of ASI so far.

The stand of the ASI was that it can construct the boundary wall around the protected area only after removal of encroachments within the protected area. On September 21, 2022, the court had pinned hopes on the state government’s chief secretary to break the stalemate over construction of boundary wall around Sisupalgarh monuments. Accordingly, the court had directed the chief secretary to convene a meeting of all the parties and work out steps for the purpose.

In an affidavit the state government informed the court on Tuesday that decisions to facilitate demarcation and construction of the boundary wall were taken at a joint meeting convened by the chief secretary on October 20, 2022. Taking note of the affidavit the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman said, “In that view of the matter direction is issued to adhere to the decision and take steps accordingly in a time bound manner. The entire exercise to be completed within six months. All parties involved will cooperate with each other so that the decisions are implemented in letter and spirit.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Sisupalgarh
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp