Team begins probe into 28 deaths in MCH

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A four-member team from Koraput district heath department on Tuesday began inquiry into into the 28 deaths reported in three days during last week of November 2022 at Sahid Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH).

The team visited the facility following the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) direction to the state government to inquire into the 28 deaths in just three days. The rights body issued the direction based on a complaint filed by advocate Anup Kumar Patro, a Jeypore-based human rights activist.

However, the hospital management had earlier clarified that all these patients were in critical condition and succumbed to different ailments. On the day, the team led by Koraput CDMO Arun Padhee visited the medical college and hospital and verified the death related documents. They also questioned the doctors who had treated the patients and superintendent Sitaram Mohapatra.

The CDMO will submit the report to the state government and the NHRC. It is learnt that the team found some discrepancies in the hospital slips given to patients during treatment which should have been clearly maintained, sources said, adding, due to NHRC intervention, the hospital staff and medical authorities are a worried lot.

As per reports, Patro had filed a complaint with NHRC alleging that 28 persons died while undergoing treatment in the SLN Hospital . While 13 persons died in the hospital on November 27, six on November 28 and the rest on November 29.

He had submitted that the patients died due to negligence of doctors and other staff and lack of timely intervention during treatment. The NHRC then issued a direction to the government, asking the chief medical officer of Koraput, collector and SP to look into the complaint and submit an action taken report within four weeks with the Commission. The SLNMCH caters to the healthcare needs of at least 4 districts of south Odisha. Over 700 patients visit the hospital daily.



JEYPORE: A four-member team from Koraput district heath department on Tuesday began inquiry into into the 28 deaths reported in three days during last week of November 2022 at Sahid Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH). The team visited the facility following the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) direction to the state government to inquire into the 28 deaths in just three days. The rights body issued the direction based on a complaint filed by advocate Anup Kumar Patro, a Jeypore-based human rights activist. However, the hospital management had earlier clarified that all these patients were in critical condition and succumbed to different ailments. On the day, the team led by Koraput CDMO Arun Padhee visited the medical college and hospital and verified the death related documents. They also questioned the doctors who had treated the patients and superintendent Sitaram Mohapatra. The CDMO will submit the report to the state government and the NHRC. It is learnt that the team found some discrepancies in the hospital slips given to patients during treatment which should have been clearly maintained, sources said, adding, due to NHRC intervention, the hospital staff and medical authorities are a worried lot. As per reports, Patro had filed a complaint with NHRC alleging that 28 persons died while undergoing treatment in the SLN Hospital . While 13 persons died in the hospital on November 27, six on November 28 and the rest on November 29. He had submitted that the patients died due to negligence of doctors and other staff and lack of timely intervention during treatment. The NHRC then issued a direction to the government, asking the chief medical officer of Koraput, collector and SP to look into the complaint and submit an action taken report within four weeks with the Commission. The SLNMCH caters to the healthcare needs of at least 4 districts of south Odisha. Over 700 patients visit the hospital daily.